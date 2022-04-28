T. Rowe Price Group Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $554.9 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $729.5 million, or $3.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $616.9 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.86 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $554.9 Mln. vs. $729.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.41 vs. $3.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

