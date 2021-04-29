T. Rowe Price Group Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $729.5 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $333.7 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $712.0 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $1.83 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $712.0 Mln. vs. $454.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.01 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

