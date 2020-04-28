T. Rowe Price Group Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $343.1 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $512.6 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $454.3 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.46 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $454.3 Mln. vs. $460.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.