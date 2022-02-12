T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.20

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of March to US$1.20. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. T. Rowe Price Group's stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

T. Rowe Price Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, T. Rowe Price Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 66%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:TROW Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

T. Rowe Price Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$4.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that T. Rowe Price Group has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like T. Rowe Price Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for T. Rowe Price Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

