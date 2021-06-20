T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase T. Rowe Price Group's shares on or after the 24th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$3.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.32 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, T. Rowe Price Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $190.02. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see T. Rowe Price Group paying out a modest 32% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:TROW Historic Dividend June 20th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see T. Rowe Price Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is T. Rowe Price Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, T. Rowe Price Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while T. Rowe Price Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - T. Rowe Price Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

