T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $174.15, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.62 and a 111.07% increase over the 52 week low of $82.51.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.02. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.5%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 19.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 1.39%.

