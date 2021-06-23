T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 177.78% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $196.01, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.29 and a 65.23% increase over the 52 week low of $118.63.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.48%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (TROW)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (TROW)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (TROW)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (TROW)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (TROW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 21.19% over the last 100 days. NOBL has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 1.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.