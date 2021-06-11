T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $191.73, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $191.73, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.73 and a 63.69% increase over the 52 week low of $117.13.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.48%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

Principal Quality ETF (TROW)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (TROW)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (TROW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 13.29% over the last 100 days. PSET has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 1.1%.

