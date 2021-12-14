T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.12, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $194.12, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.56 and a 33.37% increase over the 52 week low of $145.55.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.86%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trow Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPR with an increase of 9.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 2.45%.

