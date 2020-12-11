T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $149.34, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROW was $149.34, representing a -3.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.33 and a 81% increase over the 52 week low of $82.51.

TROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). TROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.06%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (ONEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 18.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROW at 1.34%.

