T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase T. Rowe Price Group's shares on or after the 15th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.32 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that T. Rowe Price Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $199.41. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether T. Rowe Price Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether T. Rowe Price Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see T. Rowe Price Group paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see T. Rowe Price Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, T. Rowe Price Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is T. Rowe Price Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating T. Rowe Price Group more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for T. Rowe Price Group? See what the nine analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

