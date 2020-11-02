T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a mediocre week for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$127 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. T. Rowe Price Group reported US$1.6b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.73 beat expectations, being 8.3% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TROW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from T. Rowe Price Group's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$6.55b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 19% to US$10.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.20 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$144. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic T. Rowe Price Group analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting T. Rowe Price Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that T. Rowe Price Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple T. Rowe Price Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with T. Rowe Price Group .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.