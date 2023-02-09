T. Rowe Price Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TROW

In trading on Thursday, shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.61, changing hands as low as $116.68 per share. T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROW's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $157.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.04. The TROW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

