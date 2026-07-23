Is T Stock Attractive After Earnings Beats and Discounted Valuation

AT&T Inc. T has a clearer investment case after its latest earnings beat, but the setup is not a simple value call. The company is generating cash, improving profitability and trading at low valuation multiples.



The question is whether that discount reflects upside potential or the market’s caution about leverage, capital spending and uneven growth.

T Earnings Beat Helps the Bull Case

AT&T reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, up 20.4% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 10.2%. Revenues rose 2.3% to $31.56 billion, but missed the consensus mark of $32.04 billion by 1.5%.



The earnings beat still helps the bullish case because profitability moved in the right direction. Consolidated operating income increased 8.3% year over year, adjusted EBITDA rose 5.2% and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 39.1% from 38%.



Free cash flow also improved, rising 6.3% to $4.67 billion despite higher capital expenditures. That matters for a company that must fund network investment, dividends and buybacks while keeping leverage under control.

AT&T Valuation Looks Cheap but Not Clear-Cut

AT&T’s valuation is the strongest part of the investment debate. The stock trades at 7.5X trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA, well below 22.0X for the Zacks sub-industry, 20.6X for the Zacks sector and 18.5X for the S&P 500.



The company’s 6- to 12-month price target stands at $26, compared with a stock price of $23.04 as of July 22, 2026. The shares also trade at 10.5X current fiscal-year earnings, which keeps the valuation case anchored in modest expectations rather than aggressive growth assumptions.



Low multiples can support a recovery if AT&T continues to convert fiber and wireless momentum into earnings and cash flow. They can also reflect skepticism about long-term growth quality, especially with legacy services declining and capital needs remaining high.



T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS is a relevant comparison because it competes for the same U.S. wireless customers and gives investors another benchmark for subscriber growth. Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is another natural reference point for income-oriented telecom investors, given its similar focus on wireless and broadband connectivity.

T Shareholder Returns Add Appeal

AT&T’s cash-return profile remains a key attraction. The company has an annualized dividend of $1.11 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.8%.



Management also reiterated plans to return more than $45 billion to shareholders during 2026 to 2028 through dividends and share repurchases. That framework gives income-focused investors a clearer line of sight than a valuation argument alone.



The board authorized an additional $10 billion of common stock repurchases in January 2026. AT&T expects to repurchase about $10 billion of stock in 2026 while maintaining its current dividend.

AT&T Debt and Spending Temper the Thesis

The counterargument starts with the balance sheet. AT&T ended the second quarter of 2026 with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.68X, total debt of $144 billion and cash and equivalents of $17.6 billion.



Leverage is expected to rise to about 3.2X after the planned EchoStar spectrum acquisition, before returning to the 2.5X range within about three years. That path depends on steady execution, cash generation and disciplined spending.



The company also expects annual capital investment of $23 billion to $24 billion in 2026. Buybacks and dividends look more attractive when operating trends hold, but they can tighten financial flexibility if revenue growth softens or network spending remains elevated.

What T’s Mixed Signals Mean for Investors

The bottom line is that AT&T looks more attractive for value and income investors than for buyers seeking a clean growth story. Earnings execution, free cash flow and discounted valuation support the stock, while leverage, capital intensity and mixed growth trends keep the thesis balanced.



T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a more neutral near-term setup rather than a high-conviction buy signal.



The Style Scores sharpen the distinction. AT&T has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. The Value Score supports the case for discounted valuation, but weaker Growth and Momentum scores suggest investors may want stronger expansion and estimate-revision trends before taking a more aggressive stance.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.