News & Insights

Stocks

T Stamp, Inc. Appoints CTO to Board of Directors

November 05, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from T Stamp, Inc. Class A ( (IDAI) ) is now available.

T Stamp, Inc. has appointed Andrew Scott Francis, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors, effective November 2, 2024. This move fills a vacancy and strengthens the board with his expertise, reflecting strategic alignment as Francis already holds an Executive Employment Agreement with the company.

See more data about IDAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.