T Stamp, Inc. Appoints CTO to Board of Directors

T Stamp, Inc. has appointed Andrew Scott Francis, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors, effective November 2, 2024. This move fills a vacancy and strengthens the board with his expertise, reflecting strategic alignment as Francis already holds an Executive Employment Agreement with the company.

