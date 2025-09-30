T Stamp (IDAI) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for T Stamp (NasdaqCM:IDAI) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.91% from the latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in T Stamp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDAI is 0.00%, an increase of 94.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.25% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 17.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 74.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 259.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 73.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 354.74% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 84.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 438.00% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.