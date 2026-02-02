T. Rowe (TROW) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that T. Rowe Price (TROW) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.92 billion, increasing 5.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some T. Rowe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' will reach $152.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market' of $111.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset' to come in at $502.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives' will reach $86.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity' should come in at $881.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $829.70 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset' at $619.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $536.00 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Management - Total' to reach $1775.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1606.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market' stands at $211.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $188.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives' reaching $63.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.80 billion.

Over the past month, T. Rowe shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TROW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

