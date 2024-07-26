T. Rowe (TROW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

T. Rowe Price (TROW) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $2.26 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25, the EPS surprise was +0.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T. Rowe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Management - Total : $1,569.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,571.93 billion.

: $1,569.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,571.93 billion. Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity : $810.3 billion versus $812.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $810.3 billion versus $812.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net cash inflows - Total : $-3.7 billion versus $-11.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-3.7 billion versus $-11.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset : $529.1 billion compared to the $526.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $529.1 billion compared to the $526.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives : $49.8 billion compared to the $50.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $49.8 billion compared to the $50.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income : $0.10 million versus $47.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -99.7% change.

: $0.10 million versus $47.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -99.7% change. Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees : $147.60 million versus $158.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $147.60 million versus $158.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives : $91.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.58 million.

: $91.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.58 million. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market : $100.20 million versus $101.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $100.20 million versus $101.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset : $444.80 million compared to the $441.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $444.80 million compared to the $441.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenues- Investment advisory fees : $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity: $948.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $956.88 million.

Shares of T. Rowe have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.