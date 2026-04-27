T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond (TBUX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: TBUX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.88, changing hands as low as $49.75 per share. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBUX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBUX's low point in its 52 week range is $49.56 per share, with $50.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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