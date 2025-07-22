T. Rowe Price (TROW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $106.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The stock of financial services firm has risen by 11.4% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T. Rowe Price in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.1, reflecting a 7.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, down 1.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.84 per share and a revenue of $7.07 billion, signifying shifts of -5.25% and -0.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.07% higher within the past month. T. Rowe Price presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.81 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TROW's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.45.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

