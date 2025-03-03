T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw T. Rowe Price (TROW) ending at $103.88, denoting a -1.74% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 9.58% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of T. Rowe Price will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.15, reflecting a 9.66% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 2.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $7.46 billion, which would represent changes of -1.93% and +5.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for T. Rowe Price. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower. T. Rowe Price currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, T. Rowe Price is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.4, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 2.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.