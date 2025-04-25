T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the latest trading day at $88.44, indicating a -1.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

The financial services firm's shares have seen a decrease of 5.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of T. Rowe Price will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 2, 2025. On that day, T. Rowe Price is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.21 per share and a revenue of $6.89 billion, representing changes of -12% and -2.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.17% lower within the past month. T. Rowe Price currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.98 of its industry.

We can also see that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.