T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $116.83, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Shares of the financial services firm witnessed a gain of 5.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.42%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.78 billion, showing a 10.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.80 per share and revenue of $7.12 billion, indicating changes of +15.94% and +10.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for T. Rowe Price. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher within the past month. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, T. Rowe Price is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

Also, we should mention that TROW has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

