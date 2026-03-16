T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $87.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.44, showcasing a 9.42% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.88 billion, reflecting a 6.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $7.63 billion, which would represent changes of +3.29% and +4.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. T. Rowe Price currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note T. Rowe Price's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.56.

One should further note that TROW currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 0.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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