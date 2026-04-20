T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $98.10, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had gained 12.52% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.88 billion, reflecting a 6.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.69 per share and revenue of $7.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.31% and +3.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.46% lower. Currently, T. Rowe Price is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T. Rowe Price has a Forward P/E ratio of 10 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.01, so one might conclude that T. Rowe Price is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.