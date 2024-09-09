T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

T. Rowe Price (TROW) ended the recent trading session at $103.54, demonstrating a +1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

The the stock of financial services firm has fallen by 3.47% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.31, marking a 6.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.82 billion, indicating an 8.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9 per share and a revenue of $7.14 billion, signifying shifts of +18.58% and +10.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. T. Rowe Price is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.82.

Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.