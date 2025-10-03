T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $103.28, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 8.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.43, showcasing a 5.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.83 billion, indicating a 2.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion, indicating changes of -1.18% and +1.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.11% increase. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, T. Rowe Price is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.74.

We can also see that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

