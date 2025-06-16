T. Rowe Price (TROW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $93.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T. Rowe Price in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.99, marking a 11.95% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.7 billion, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.47% and -2.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. T. Rowe Price is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.84.

Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 2.97 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

