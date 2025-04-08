T. Rowe Price (TROW) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The financial services firm's stock has dropped by 17.32% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2025. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 2.91% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.06 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, signifying shifts of -2.89% and +3.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.94% downward. T. Rowe Price is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T. Rowe Price has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

We can also see that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TROW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

