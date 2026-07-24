T. Rowe Price (TROW) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $116.50, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had gained 8.1% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T. Rowe Price in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.52, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, up 11.56% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.12 per share and a revenue of $7.73 billion, signifying shifts of +4.12% and +5.7%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.68% upward. T. Rowe Price is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, T. Rowe Price is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.49.

We can additionally observe that TROW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.