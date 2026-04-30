T. Rowe Price Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s TROW first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37. Nevertheless, the bottom line increased 13% year over year.

Shares of the company gained 1.7% in the early trading session following the release of better-than-expected results. A full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.

TROW's results benefited from higher investment advisory fees and a rise in assets under management (AUM). Positive capital allocation-based income was also encouraging. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

The results included certain items. After considering those, net income attributable to T. Rowe Price (on a GAAP basis) was $498.2 million, which rose 1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

TROW’s Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Net revenues rose 5.3% year over year to $1.86 billion. Further, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.32%.

Investment advisory fees rose 5.3% year over year to $1.68 billion.

Capital allocation-based income increased to $28.1 million from a loss of $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased nearly 1% year over year to $1.18 billion in the reported quarter. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses were $1.15 billion, up 1.8% year over year.

TROW’s AUM Rises, Liquidity Position Strong

As of March 31, 2026, total AUM grew 9.1% year over year to $1.71 trillion.

In the first quarter, net market depreciation and income of $52.2 billion unfavorably impacted T. Rowe Price’s AUM. Also, net cash outflows were $13.7 billion.

The company had substantial liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $3.73 billion as of March 31, 2026, up from $2.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. This will enable TROW to keep investing.

TROW’s Capital Distribution Activities

T. Rowe Price distributed a total of $629 million to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter.

Our View on TROW

TROW’s solid AUM balance, broadening distribution reach and efforts to diversify business through acquisitions and product enhancements are likely to support top-line growth. However, an elevated expense base and excessive reliance on investment advisory fees are concerns. The current tough operating environment is a headwind. Nonetheless, a solid liquidity position enables sustainable capital distributions.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

Currently, TROW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of T. Rowe Price’s Peers

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31, 2026) adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 47 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

BEN’s results benefited from higher revenues. However, a slight decline in assets under management and elevated expenses remained headwinds.

Invesco’s IVZ first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The results primarily benefited from an increase in adjusted revenues and growth in AUM balance. An increase in adjusted expenses was a headwind for IVZ.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.