T. Rowe Price Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported levels.

In the last reported quarter, TROW’s results benefited from higher investment advisory fees and a rise in assets under management. Positive capital allocation-based income was also encouraging. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

T. Rowe Price’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 4.88%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

Key Factors & Estimates for TROW in Q2

In the April-June quarter, the S&P 500 Index rose more than 14%, driven by strong performance in U.S. equities, particularly AI-related technology stocks and resilient global markets. As such, TROW’s assets under management (AUM) are likely to have witnessed decent growth in the quarter to be reported.

Investor flows may have been uneven across asset classes, with continued demand for exchange-traded funds, private-market strategies and customized investment solutions. However, persistent fee pressure and the shift toward lower-cost passive products are likely to have constrained revenue growth for traditional active managers. Per the company’s monthly metrics data, its net inflows were $0.8 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company’s preliminary AUM of $1.89 trillion as of June 30, 2026, rose marginally from the prior month’s reported level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM is pegged at $1.91 trillion, indicating a sequential rise of 11.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment advisory fees is pegged at $1.73 trillion, suggesting a rise of 2.7% on a sequential basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for administrative, distribution and servicing fees of $149 million implies an increase of 7.9% from the prior quarter’s actual.

Coming to expenses, T. Rowe Price continues to incur significant expenditure to attract investment advisory clients and additional investments from existing clients. The company is also investing heavily in technology, distribution and employee compensation to keep pace with evolving customer needs and strengthen its platform. This is expected to have increased its expenses in the quarter to be reported. However, the company's cost-management efforts are likely to have offset the rise to some extent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TROW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TROW this time around. This is because the company does not have the right combination of the two key elements, a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $2.52 per share over the past seven days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $1.92 billion implies an 11.6% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $13.91 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.72. The figure reflects a 15% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust year-over-year growth, driven by net inflows, to record levels. However, higher expenses created a headwind.

Blackstone’s BX second-quarter 2026 distributable earnings of $1.52 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The figure jumped 26% from the prior-year quarter.

BX’s results benefited from a rise in AUM and higher revenues. An increase in GAAP expenses was the undermining factor.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.