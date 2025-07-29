T. Rowe Price Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported level.

In the last reported quarter, TROW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's results benefited from higher investment advisory fees and a rise in assets under management (AUM). Nonetheless, higher expenses and negative capital allocation-based income were headwinds.

T. Rowe Price’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.78%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

Key Factors & Estimates for TROW in Q2

In the April-June quarter, the S&P 500 Index rose nearly 11%, indicating strong market performance. The fixed-income markets saw positive flow trends, with solid returns across funds. Further, the equity markets performance also improved during the quarter. As a result, TROW's performance for the June-end quarter is likely to have benefited from robust equity market returns and steady fixed-income inflows.

Amid the challenging operating environment, T. Rowe Price is likely to have continued to record net outflows in the second quarter. Per the company’s monthly metrics data, its net outflows were $7 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company’s preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of June 30, 2025, increased 7.1% from March 31, 2025, due to an increase in the Equity market performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM is pegged at $1.57 trillion, indicating a marginal sequential increase. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $1.55 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment advisory fees is pegged at $1.56 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.6% on a sequential basis. Our estimate for the same is pegged at $1.54 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for administrative, distribution and servicing fees of $144.5 million implies a decrease of 7.5% from the prior quarter’s actual. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $141.8 million.

Coming to expenses, T. Rowe Price incurs significant expenditure to attract new investment advisory clients and additional investments from existing clients. Also, the company invests substantially in upgrading technology to align with changing customer needs. This is expected to increase its expenses in the quarter to be reported. However, the company's cost management efforts are likely to have offset the rise to some extent.

Our estimate for operating expenses (GAAP basis) is pegged at $1.16 billion, indicating a marginal decrease on a sequential basis.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TROW

According to our proven model, the chances of T. Rowe Price beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because the company does not have the right combination of the two key elements, a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: T. Rowe Price currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised upward to $2.11 per share over the past seven days. However, the figure indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.6%.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $1.71 billion implies a 1.4% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Performance of TROW's Peers

Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Moreover, the bottom line declined 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The results of IVZ were adversely impacted by higher adjusted operating expenses. However, a rise in adjusted net revenues was a tailwind. An increase in AUM balance due to solid inflows was positive, too.

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a rise of 70% from the prior-year quarter.

SEIC’s results were aided by higher revenues and a rise in AUM. However, higher expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.