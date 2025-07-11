Markets
TROW

T. Rowe Price Reports $1.68 Tln AUM In June; Q2 Net Outflows Total $14.9 Bln

July 11, 2025 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) reported preliminary assets under management or AUM of $1.68 trillion as of June 30, 2025.

June net outflows totaled $7.0 billion, largely due to the timing of specific redemptions and client portfolio rebalancing. For the second quarter of 2025, net outflows amounted to $14.9 billion, including $0.7 billion in manager-driven distributions.

Asset class breakdown as of June 30, 2025, included $839 billion in equity, $200 billion in fixed income (including money markets), $583 billion in multi-asset strategies, and $55 billion in alternatives. The firm's target-date retirement portfolios rose to $520 billion, continuing their growth trajectory.

TROW currently trades at $101.74, or 1.18% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.