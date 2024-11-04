T. Rowe Price price target raised to $129 from $127 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys raised the firm’s price target on T. Rowe Price (TROW) to $129 from $127 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. After refreshing the firm’s model, 2025 EPS is unchanged at $9.84 and 2026 EPS is up 1.2% to $9.90 on lower comp and product related expenses, the analyst tells investors.
