T. Rowe Price price target raised to $129 from $127 at Morgan Stanley

November 04, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys raised the firm’s price target on T. Rowe Price (TROW) to $129 from $127 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. After refreshing the firm’s model, 2025 EPS is unchanged at $9.84 and 2026 EPS is up 1.2% to $9.90 on lower comp and product related expenses, the analyst tells investors.

Read More on TROW:

