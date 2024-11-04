T. Rowe Price price target lowered to $116 from $120 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on T. Rowe Price (TROW) to $116 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said while they don’t think the company is yet at the point of inflecting favorably on long-term attrition, their analysis would suggest the worst of the attrition pressure may now be in the rearview mirror.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TROW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.