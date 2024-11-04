News & Insights

T. Rowe Price price target lowered to $116 from $120 at TD Cowen

November 04, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on T. Rowe Price (TROW) to $116 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said while they don’t think the company is yet at the point of inflecting favorably on long-term attrition, their analysis would suggest the worst of the attrition pressure may now be in the rearview mirror.

