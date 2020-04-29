T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.07, changing hands as high as $119.50 per share. T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROW's low point in its 52 week range is $82.51 per share, with $139.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.38. The TROW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

