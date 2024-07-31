T. Rowe Price Group a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 4.4% Yield (TROW)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.10% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $4,575,955 worth of TROW shares.
The annualized dividend paid by T. Rowe Price Group Inc is $4.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/13/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TROW, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: ValueForum Discussion Community
ETFs Holding MHO
BCE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.