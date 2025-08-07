T. Rowe Price Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TROW

In trading on Thursday, shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.19, changing hands as low as $103.79 per share. T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROW's low point in its 52 week range is $77.85 per share, with $125.8078 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.01. The TROW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

