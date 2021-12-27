T Rowe Price Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TROW

In trading on Monday, shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $198.42, changing hands as high as $199.42 per share. T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROW's low point in its 52 week range is $145.82 per share, with $224.555 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.32. The TROW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

