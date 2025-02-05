T. ROWE PRICE Earnings Results: $TROW Reports Quarterly Earnings

T. ROWE PRICE ($TROW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, missing estimates of $2.24 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,824,500,000, missing estimates of $1,907,256,516 by $-82,756,516.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TROW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

T. ROWE PRICE Insider Trading Activity

T. ROWE PRICE insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $1,729,909 .

. JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 484 shares for an estimated $50,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

T. ROWE PRICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of T. ROWE PRICE stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.