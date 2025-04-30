T. ROWE PRICE Earnings Preview: Recent $TROW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

T. ROWE PRICE ($TROW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,817,740,296 and earnings of $2.19 per share.
T. ROWE PRICE Insider Trading Activity
T. ROWE PRICE insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183
- ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
- ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119
- JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965
T. ROWE PRICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of T. ROWE PRICE stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,158,425 shares (+107.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,006,283
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 635,934 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,917,776
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 559,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,283,580
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 501,701 shares (+329.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,737,366
- FAYEZ SAROFIM & CO added 425,142 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,079,308
- AMUNDI added 397,278 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,928,169
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 387,604 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,834,136
