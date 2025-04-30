T. ROWE PRICE Earnings Preview: Recent $TROW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

T. ROWE PRICE ($TROW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,817,740,296 and earnings of $2.19 per share.

T. ROWE PRICE Insider Trading Activity

T. ROWE PRICE insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965

T. ROWE PRICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of T. ROWE PRICE stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

