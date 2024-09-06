Is T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for an All Cap Value fund? Starting with T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX) is one possibility. PRWCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes PRWCX as All Cap Value, which is a segment packed with options. All Cap Value mutual funds, as the name suggests, invest across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. However, in practice, these funds generally end up focusing on larger companies thanks to their percentage of assets. Regardless, these funds look for value positions, targeting firms whose share prices do not reflect their full worth, as well as low P/E Ratios and high dividend yields.

History of Fund/Manager

PRWCX is a part of the T. Rowe Price family of funds, a company based out of Baltimore, MD. Since T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund made its debut in June of 1986, PRWCX has garnered more than $31.62 billion in assets. David R. Giroux is the fund's current manager and has held that role since June of 2006.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 11.1%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 6.52%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. PRWCX's standard deviation over the past three years is 12.64% compared to the category average of 1%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 12.93% compared to the category average of 8%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.69, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. PRWCX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -0.09, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PRWCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared to the category average of 10%. So, PRWCX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund ( PRWCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

