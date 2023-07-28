T Rowe Price beats Q2 profit estimates on equity market rebound

July 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager T. Rowe Price Group TROW.O on Friday reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, as a rebound in markets helped boost assets under management at the firm.

Customers seeking refuge in cash after the plunge in equities last year have taken heart from strong gains in markets in the first half of 2023.

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.9% in the first six months of the year, bolstered by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could get inflation under control without pushing the economy into a deep recession.

"Stronger equity markets helped lift revenue from first-quarter levels," T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said.

Excluding one-time items, the Baltimore, Maryland-based company earned $2.02 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.73 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

As of June 30, assets under management were $1.4 trillion, compared with $1.31 trillion a year earlier.

However, lingering uncertainty about the future health of the economy, after 11 rate hikes by the Fed to bring inflation under control, is eating into the market share of active managers such as T. Rowe as customers favor passive investment products, which charge lower fees.

Equity investment advisory fees were down 8.4% to $862.3 million in the quarter, T. Rowe said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.