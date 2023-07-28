News & Insights

US Markets
TROW

T Rowe Price beats Q2 profit estimates on equity market rebound

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

July 28, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager T. Rowe Price Group TROW.O on Friday reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, as a rebound in markets helped boost assets under management at the firm.

Customers seeking refuge in cash after the plunge in equities last year have taken heart from strong gains in markets in the first half of 2023.

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.9% in the first six months of the year, bolstered by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could get inflation under control without pushing the economy into a deep recession.

"Stronger equity markets helped lift revenue from first-quarter levels," T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said.

Excluding one-time items, the Baltimore, Maryland-based company earned $2.02 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.73 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

As of June 30, assets under management were $1.4 trillion, compared with $1.31 trillion a year earlier.

However, lingering uncertainty about the future health of the economy, after 11 rate hikes by the Fed to bring inflation under control, is eating into the market share of active managers such as T. Rowe as customers favor passive investment products, which charge lower fees.

Equity investment advisory fees were down 8.4% to $862.3 million in the quarter, T. Rowe said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TROW
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.