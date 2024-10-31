Is T. Rowe Price Balanced (RPBAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Allocation Balanced fund category, T. Rowe Price Balanced (RPBAX) could be a potential option. RPBAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

RPBAX is one of many Zacks' Allocation Balanced mutual funds to pick from. Allocation Balanced funds seek to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, though including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. Investors utilize Allocation Balanced funds as a way to get a good start with diversified mutual funds, as well as for core holdings in a portfolio of funds.

History of Fund/Manager

RPBAX finds itself in the T. Rowe Price family, based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price Balanced debuted in December of 1939. Since then, RPBAX has accumulated assets of about $2.59 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Charles Shriver, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2011.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. RPBAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.8% and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.09%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of RPBAX over the past three years is 12.92% compared to the category average of 13.52%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 13.13% compared to the category average of 13.94%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.71, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -3.01, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, RPBAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, RPBAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Balanced ( RPBAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price Balanced ( RPBAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

