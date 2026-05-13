T. Rowe Price April AUM Rises 6.7% Sequentially Despite Net Outflows

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.83 trillion for April 2026. The figure reflected an increase of 6.7% from the prior month. The company experienced net outflows of $10.6 billion in April 2026, primarily driven by a few large redemptions.

Breakdown of TROW’s AUM Performance

At the end of April, T. Rowe Price’s equity products totaled $882 billion, an increase of 8.9% from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1.4% to $218 billion. Furthermore, multi-asset products totaled $665 billion, an increase of 6.4% from the previous month.

Alternative products, valued at $60 billion, remained stable from the prior month.

T. Rowe Price registered $599 billion in target date retirement portfolios in April 2026, which rose 6.8% from the prior month.

Our Take on TROW

T. Rowe Price continues to benefit from favorable market performance and strength across equity and multi-asset products, which supported AUM growth in April 2026. The company’s strong investment track record, diversified product portfolio and retirement-focused offerings are expected to support long-term asset growth. However, significant client redemptions and continued reliance on advisory fees remain concerns amid volatile market conditions.

T. Rowe Price’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, TROW shares have risen 1.1% against the industry’s 4.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM of $1.74 trillion as of April 30, 2026, which increased 3.6% from the prior month.

The increase in preliminary AUM reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows of $4 billion, inclusive of $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management. Excluding Western Asset Management, BEN’s preliminary long-term net inflows were $5 billion.

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM of $2.34 trillion for April 2026, representing an 8.3% increase from the previous month.

In the reported month, IVZ’s net long-term inflows were $18.2 billion. Money market net inflows were $2.2 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased the AUM by $151 billion. FX increased the AUM by $8.2 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.