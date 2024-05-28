T. Rowe Price Adjusts Stake in Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has reported a change in major holdings, revealing that T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. has adjusted its stake in the company. As of 23 May 2024, the financial giant now holds a total of 10.125736% of voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification. The notification includes both direct voting rights and financial instruments, reflecting a dynamic shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

