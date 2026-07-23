T Q2 Earnings Call Points to Fiber-Led Growth Path

AT&T Inc. T used its second-quarter call to argue that its investment cycle is starting to show up in both growth and operating leverage. Management’s main message was that fiber, wireless convergence and a shrinking copper footprint are now reinforcing one another.

That framing mattered more than the quarterly beat itself. T reported adjusted EPS of $0.65, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59, while revenue of $31.56 billion came in slightly below the $32.04 billion consensus.

AT&T Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AT&T Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AT&T Inc. Quote

AT&T Leans on Convergence

Chief executive officer John Stankey said the quarter validated AT&T’s push to build more high-value converged customers across fiber, fixed wireless and postpaid phones. He pointed to more than 1 million advanced connectivity subscriber additions and a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds.

The company said 42.5% of advanced home internet customers also take AT&T wireless, a figure management framed as evidence that the convergence model is improving lifetime value and churn.

That strategy is also shaping how T thinks about product economics. Stankey said management is less focused on maximizing stand-alone ARPU by product and more focused on total revenue per customer account.

T Sees Margin Upside in Scale

Chief financial officer Pascal Desroches said second-quarter service revenue rose 2.7% year over year and adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%, lifting adjusted EBITDA margin by 110 basis points to 39.1%. Management tied that improvement to scale in fiber and 5G, lower legacy costs and transformation savings.

Within Advanced Connectivity, service revenue rose 5.1% and EBITDA climbed 8.0%. The segment posted 432,000 postpaid phone net adds, 367,000 fiber net adds and 279,000 fixed wireless net adds.

T also said it remains on track to deliver $4 billion of consolidated annual cost savings by the end of 2028. That helped explain why management spent more time on operating leverage than on the headline revenue shortfall versus consensus.

AT&T Pushes Fiber Expansion Harder

Management repeatedly returned to fiber buildout as the core of the longer-term story. The company added more than 1 million total consumer and business locations reached with fiber in the quarter, ending at 38.6 million and reiterating its target to top 40 million by year-end 2026.

Stankey said 2026 will be AT&T’s largest year ever for fiber expansion, including more than 4 million acquired Lumen locations. In Q&A, he said the company is nearing the back end of market-by-market conversion work in the Lumen footprint and expects another step-up in volume as branding and systems conversion are completed.

Desroches added that advanced home internet revenue grew more than 27% year over year, though fiber ARPU was down 1.3% because Lumen subscribers came over at lower ARPUs. Excluding the acquired footprint, fiber ARPU was about flat.

T Keeps Full-Year Targets Intact

AT&T reiterated its full-year 2026 outlook, including adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.35, free cash flow of at least $18 billion and capital investment of $23 billion to $24 billion. The company also maintained its multi-year targets through 2028.

Desroches said second-quarter free cash flow of $4.7 billion exceeded the company’s own guidance of $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion. He added that third-quarter free cash flow should be roughly stable year over year, with stronger growth expected in the fourth quarter.

On capital returns, management raised its planned 2026 repurchases to about $10 billion from $8 billion previously. That sharper buyback stance was one of the clearest changes in tone on the call.

AT&T Uses Q&A to Sharpen Strategy

Questions from Morgan Stanley, UBS and BNP Paribas pushed management on pricing, fiber monetization and the trade-off between broadband and wireless growth. Stankey’s answers were notably direct: he said T intends to be aggressive across the fiber price continuum, especially when fiber can be bundled with wireless to improve account economics.

A New Street Research analyst also asked whether management’s comments about solving broadband corner cases hinted at more M&A. Stankey rejected that reading and instead pointed to satellite-enabled coverage extensions, including work tied to AST SpaceMobile, as a way to cover the last portion of customer connectivity needs.

Another recurring theme in Q&A was the copper shutdown. Stankey said AT&T now has approval to discontinue legacy services in more than 30% of its wire centers by late 2026, reinforcing the view that legacy cost removal is becoming more tangible.

T Leaves Investors With a Clearer Posture

The overall tone was confident and more expansive than a standard quarterly update. Management argued that stronger growth, higher margins and faster buybacks are all emerging from the same strategic base: denser fiber, better wireless economics and a more deliberate retreat from legacy infrastructure.

That does not make the quarter a simple recap of subscriber gains. It leaves investors with a clearer picture of what T wants to optimize over the next several years: converged account growth, targeted network density and cash returns without backing away from fiber investment.

Zacks Signals Stay Mixed for T

T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a Value Score of A, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of A, and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, a Rank #3 can still be held, and stronger style grades are more favorable than weaker ones, but the most attractive combinations are typically Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) paired with A or B Style Scores. You can see the the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That leaves a mixed but not unfavorable signal set. The strong Value, Momentum and VGM grades compare well with the weak Growth Score, while the Zacks Rank #3 points to a more balanced near-term setup than a clear outperform call. As always, that rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

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