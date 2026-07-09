T or VZ: Which Telecom Stock Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio?

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and AT&T, Inc. T are prominent players in the telecommunications industry. AT&T is one of the largest telecom service providers in North America. The company boasts a large customer base and provides wireless, fiber broadband, video, cloud, managed networking and enterprise communication services to millions of consumer and business customers. Verizon operates as the largest wireless carrier network in the United States. The company offers core consumer-centric services such as mobile wireless and home Internet, and it also provides connectivity solutions for businesses.



Per Grand View Research, the U.S. telecom services market is expected to witness a 6.6% compound annual growth rate between 2024 and 2030. The U.S. Fiber to the home market size is projected to grow from $10.7 billion to $21.5 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 12.7%. With a strong focus on fiber expansion and wireless network upgrades, both companies are aiming to reap the benefits of this trend. Let us analyze in depth the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies to understand which of AT&T or Verizon is in a better position to maximize gains from these emerging market trends.

The Case for AT&T

AT&T is benefiting from rising demand for mobile data and continues to build a nationwide 5G network using a mix of millimeter wave spectrum in dense pockets and mid- and low-band holdings in suburban and rural areas. The company’s approach is designed to support a smoother experience across Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G, while using mid-band spectrum to balance coverage and capacity. Management has tied this strategy to a converged network footprint that reaches more than 90 million customer locations with advanced Internet services over either fiber or 5G.



AT&T recently expanded the Build-A-Plan wireless offering to allow customers to customize their wireless plans and simultaneously add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air per their different requirements. Usually, the customer has to opt for a predefined package. The Build A plan allows customers to select only the wireless features they need, add or remove services whenever their needs change. Flexible subscription, personalized plans are expected to boost customer satisfaction.



Moreover, users are increasingly preferring a single provider for all connectivity needs. AT&T is offering bundled solutions to streamline customer experience. Its convergence strategy is improving retention and churn rate. These initiatives are lowering customer acquisition costs for the company. Very few competitors can provide nationwide wireless with extensive fiber broadband. This is a major competitive differentiation for AT&T.



Beyond improving its communication infrastructure, AT&T is taking several steps to improve customer service. The company has partnered with Everbridge to offer an integrated critical event management solution. The collaboration combines Everbridge's emergency communication platform with AT&T's wireless connectivity to enable enterprises and public-sector organizations to rapidly send mass notifications, coordinate crisis response, and enhance employee safety during emergencies.



However, the U.S. wireless market remains saturated. Carriers continue to rely on promotions to win and retain customers. AT&T’s first-quarter 2026 postpaid phone ARPU was flat year over year as the company added customers in underpenetrated categories and grew converged accounts that receive discounts. The company faces stiff competition from Verizon and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon is expanding its fiber infrastructure and has also opted for a convergence strategy to drive customer retention. T-Mobile continues to maintain a leadership position in the 5G market. The company’s 5G network covers 330 million people nationwide and its mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum continues to provide a competitive advantage with broader coverage and faster speeds than mmWave-focused deployments. Such strong competition from Verizon and T-Mobile will likely impact its growth prospects.

The Case for Verizon

Verizon's wireless business continues to gain momentum, supported by healthy subscriber growth and improving customer loyalty. The company reported its first positive first-quarter postpaid phone net additions since 2013. This reflects lower churn and growing customer satisfaction.



The company’s disciplined customer acquisition strategy is focused on enhancing customer values, improving service quality and reliability. Moreover, its convergence strategy is also paying off well. By combining mobility, fiber, and fixed wireless services under one unified offering, Verizon is improving customer retention. The company is aggressively expanding its fiber infrastructure nationwide. The broadband build continues to broaden its addressable market and create more room to sell converged offers over time.



The Frontier acquisition expands Verizon’s fiber broadband footprint to 31 states and Washington, D.C., and Frontier results are included beginning Jan. 20, 2026. Management observed that the Frontier integration was on track, with a focus on convergence execution and a target of more than $1 billion of run-rate operating cost synergies by 2028, which can support the broadband growth narrative beyond a single quarter of net adds. Verizon reported net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA of 2.6 times and noted that it paid down about half of Frontier’s debt since closing, with an expectation to repay substantially all of Frontier’s debt by the end of 2026.



The company has launched a company-wide transformation program focused on becoming an AI-first organization. The program is focused on automation, AI-enabled customer interactions, digital sales channels, micro-segmentation, and process simplification. The company expects these efforts to reduce operating costs and enhance user experience. Such initiatives improve its competitive edge in a highly competitive industry.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for T & VZ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AT&T’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.42%, while that for EPS suggests a rise of 9.43%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending upward over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verizon’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.25%, while that for EPS suggests an increase of 5.31%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of T & VZ

Over the past year, AT&T has declined 24.8% while Verizon has declined 0.4%.



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VZ looks more attractive than T from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, Verizon’s shares currently trade at 8.31 times trailing twelve months, lower than 8.72 for AT&T.



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AT&T or Verizon: Which is a Better Pick?

AT&T and Verizon carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both AT&T and Verizon are aiming to drive revenue growth by increasing subscriber growth and improving churn in the upcoming quarters. Both companies boast a robust network infrastructure nationwide and are expanding their fiber footprint. However, owing to better valuation and price performance, Verizon seems to be a better investment option at present.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.