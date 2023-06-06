T-Mobile's (TMUS) 5G Service Powers BVLOS Drone Inspection

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently announced that Valmont has deployed its 5G technology in the latter’s beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone inspection operation. Valmont is a leading developer of critical infrastructure and agricultural products that enhances farm productivity. Together, the companies accomplished the industry’s first unmanned 77-mile 5G-enabled drone flight inspection.



BVLOS flies beyond the visual range of ground operators and demands a robust, superior connectivity for faster data transmission, optimum navigation and communication link during the flight. The three-hour inspection was conducted in a rural region and TMUS 5G ensured uninterrupted connectivity throughout the mission. This highlights the optimum functionality of T-Mobile’s network, even in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.



The integration of various censors and Sony A7RM5 high-resolution camera with TMUS’ fast, reliable 5G network capabilities enable the BVLOS drone to monitor and facilitate real-time analysis of vital infrastructure and accelerate the decision-making process. The newly developed BVLOS drone is a three-times faster, fuel-efficient solution compared to traditional methods of monitoring and has a wide range of applications in the inspection of railroads, power, communication, agriculture infrastructure, long-range surveillance and more.



Approximately 275 million people use T-Mobile's ultrafast 5G service, and the company aims to reach 300 million connections this year. The recent collaboration with Valmont highlights the growing recognition of TMUS' 5G technology. The emergence of numerous 5G use cases and the broadening of the network's footprint across industries will greatly enhance its commercial prospects and solidify its position in the national wireless market.



T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The company is expected to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population. It is likely to provide average 5G speeds of above 100 Mbps to 90% of the population. T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps.



TMUS competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services.



Shares of the company have lost 5.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.3%.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



